Australia’s Victoria state to gradually resume office work

SYDNEY, Jan. 14 (Xinhua) — The Australian State of Victoria has eased COVID-19 restrictions, allowing local residents to gradually return to office work as the state continues to record zero local transmission cases for more than a week.

State Premier Daniel Andrews said on Thursday the ease was recommended by state’s Chief Health Officer, which would see the on-site work of Victorian Public Service running at 25 percent capacity at each site and 50 percent maximum capacity for all other office workplaces from Jan. 18.

The face mask mandate in the region has been relaxed as well from next Monday which means mask-wearing will become only mandatory on all domestic flights, at airports, in hospitals, on public transport, in commercial passenger vehicles, at supermarkets and other large indoor retail locations, including shopping centers.

The state government also recommends people to wear face masks in any places where social distance can not be maintained.

Victoria has introduced a permit system this week which requires all domestic travellers to obtain a permit before they can enter the state, in a bid to manage the risk due to outbreaks in other states.

Although more infectious virus strain emerged in recently reported cases, there is a hope that the latest outbreak in Australia has been contained as all eastern Australian states record zero local cases of COVID-19 on Thursday. Enditem