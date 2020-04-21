Austria announces further easing of coronavirus restrictions

VIENNA, April 21 (Xinhua) – The exit restrictions imposed by the Austrian government to contain the coronavirus will be relaxed and all shops may reopen from May 1, announced Chancellor Sebastian Kurz at a press conference on Tuesday.

After opening shops with an area of up to 400 square meters as well as all DIY and garden centres last Tuesday, the government will allow more shops, including hairdressers, to offer their services from May 1, according to the chancellor.

School operations will gradually resume from May 4, while restaurants, coffee houses and worship services are due to reopen from May 15, said Kurz.

He emphasised that all these services will be allowed to open with requirements that include wearing masks, keeping social distance and a restriction on the number of guests.

When it comes to summer vacations, the chancellor did not expect travel restrictions to be lifted soon. “For my part, I will spend my vacation in Austria,” he said.

The chancellor emphasized that there will be a new normal, including wearing masks, keeping social distance and rigorous hand hygiene. He also thanked the Austrians for their discipline, noting that the path must be taken carefully together.

Austria has registered 14,790 coronavirus infections with 491 deaths as of Tuesday morning. Of those infected, 756 are hospitalized, and 196 are in intensive care, according to data released by the Health Ministry. Enditem