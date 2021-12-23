Austria has tightened Covid rules for UK visitors, in the latest setback for ski vacations.

From Christmas Day onwards, visitors from four countries must show proof of a booster shot and a negative PCR test, or face quarantine.

From December 25, Denmark, Norway, and the Netherlands will be added to Austria’s virus variant list.

“From December 25 in Austria, the UK will be classified as a virus variant region,” the Austrian National Tourist Office tweeted.

Quarantine is required for all visitors arriving from the United Kingdom.

Except for those who have been fully vaccinated AND have received the booster, a negative PCR test allows them to enter Austria.”

On December 25, Cirium, an aviation data company, confirmed that eight flights, totaling 1,434 seats, will fly from the United Kingdom to Austria.

Four of these flights will take you to Innsbruck, two to Salzburg, and two more to Vienna.

There are 134 flights scheduled between the United Kingdom and Austria in the seven days leading up to New Year’s Eve, totaling 23,795 seats.

54 are going to Vienna, 44 to Innsbruck, and 36 to Salzburg.

With 28 scheduled services between the two countries during the period, British Airways has the most flights between them.

Despite a number of Covid restrictions, the UK’s airports are expected to be crowded in the run-up to Christmas Eve.

In the period between December 22 and 24, there are 4,962 flights departing from the UK, equating to 846,110 seats.

There are 447 flights departing from the UK on Christmas Day, with 92,101 seats available.

There are 10,522 flights scheduled to depart from the UK between December 22 and 28, equating to 1,844,184 seats.

