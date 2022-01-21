Austria is the first EU country to require the COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine mandate, which was approved by parliament, will take effect in February; those who refuse to get vaccinated face fines of up to (dollar)4,000.

After the parliament approved the mandate on Thursday, Austria became the first EU country to make vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory.

Despite opposition from the far-right Freedom Party, a majority of the Austrian parliament voted in favor of the bill.

The mandate, according to Freedom Party leader Herbert Kickl, “paves the way for totalitarianism in Austria.”

Kickl’s statements were criticized by government speakers, who accused him of “dividing society.”

The mandate will not apply to people under the age of 18, pregnant women, or people who have medical conditions.

Until March 15, relevant ministries will inform the public about the mandatory vaccination in the first phase.

Police will begin checking people’s vaccination status during routine checks on March 16th.

Refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will result in fines ranging from €600 to €3600 ((dollar)680-(dollar)4,000).

So far, 72% of Austrians have been fully vaccinated.

Since the first case was reported in March 2020, the country of 9 million people has recorded over 1.5 million coronavirus cases.

The coronavirus has claimed the lives of nearly 14,000 people.

* Iclal Turan is an Istanbul-based writer.