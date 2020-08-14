Austria performs over 1 mln COVID-19 tests: health minister

VIENNA, Aug. 14 (Xinhua) — Austria, a country with a population of nearly 9 million, has carried out over 1 million COVID-19 tests since the beginning of the pandemic, Health Minister Rudolf Anschober said Friday.

“We have exceeded a historic mark,” said Anschober at a press conference. “We currently have more tests than ever before.”

Austria has conducted up to 12,000 tests in the last 24 hours, said Anschober, adding that there are currently around 3,000 more tests on average than in April.

“In April, we had a positive test rate of 5.5 percent and now we have a 1.5 percent.” As a result, Anschober said he saw the pandemic better under control than in the spring.

The minister meanwhile noted that more tests are also one of the reasons for the increasing infection numbers.

With 282 new infections registered as of Friday morning, Austria reported the biggest one-day increase in COVID-19 cases since early April, according to local media.

A total of 22,769 people have tested positive in the Alpine country as of Friday morning. Among the confirmed cases, 725 people have died while 20,499 have recovered, according to the Health Ministry. Enditem