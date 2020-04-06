Austria wants to loosen the measures against Corona from April 14th

I.n Austria chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) announced on Monday appointments at which trade and industry should gradually move towards normality. This is combined with an increase in personal security measures against the spread of the corona virus in public. A mask requirement should not only apply when shopping in supermarkets, but also from next week on in public transport. Protective masks should also be worn at the workplace wherever possible, and the relevant regulations should be agreed by employers and employee organizations. Briefly praised the work of his government, but also the discipline of the Austrian population, and combined this with an appeal not to let up in this.

The “gradual opening of society” should begin after Easter. Then the shops should be gradually opened again. Accordingly, initially small shops with less than 400 square meters and hardware stores may not open. But visitors, like in grocery stores and in future on buses and trains, would have to wear mouth-nose protection. From May 1st, all shops should be reopened. However, restaurants and hotels remained closed. Here Kurz promised an opening for mid-May. That should be decided at the end of April. Until then, the existing exit restrictions were also extended. These state that the apartment can only be left for four reasons: for the way to work, to the doctor and pharmacist, for shopping or for walking alone or playing sports. Events of all kinds will be canceled until the end of June.

In the field of education, the Matura (Abitur) and the final apprenticeship exam are to take place this semester. School operations will have to continue as homeschooling until mid-May. What will happen next will be decided at the end of April. This semester, teaching at the universities will only be continued digitally, exams and research should take place digitally as far as possible.

“We reacted faster”

Briefly referred in a press conference, in which only Austrian media were allowed to participate and which was broadcast on the Internet, to the “dramatic” situation in countries such as the United States and France. “We reacted faster and more restrictively in Austria than in other countries and were able to prevent the worst,” said the politician of the Christian Democratic ÖVP, who is leading a coalition with the Greens in Vienna. “This also gives us the opportunity to get out of the crisis faster. If we remain consistent and disciplined. ”The behavior during Easter week will be decisive for“ whether the resurrection that we all wish for can take place after Easter ”. That means keeping a distance from each other and avoiding social contacts outside of one’s own household. One should also not celebrate Easter with relatives or friends.

Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) said: “We have managed to flatten the curve again.” There is no longer a 40 percent increase in infections as three weeks ago, but only below two percent. For the past week there have only been single-digit increases. “This is a huge success, but only a first stage success.”

In short, the country has so far managed the crisis comparatively well. One now wants to “get out of the crisis faster than others”. For this, however, “everyone should stand together”. Briefly appealed: “Hold on, even if it’s difficult. Otherwise we will gamble what we have achieved in the past three weeks. “He hoped to look back later and say:” We have defeated the disease. We got the economy going again faster and better than other countries. ”