Austrian energy consumption falls 3 pct in 2018

VIENNA, Feb. 4 (Xinhua) — Austrian energy consumption decreased by 3 percent in 2018, according to figures released on Tuesday by the statistical office of the European Union.

Austrian primary energy consumption fell by 3 percent to 31.8 million tons of crude oil in 2018, and its final energy consumption also fell by around 3 percent to 27.9 million tons of crude oil, said Eurostat.

Energy consumption of the 27 EU countries in total, however, hardly decreased in 2018.

Its whole primary energy consumption fell by 0.7 percent to 1,376 million tons of crude oil, while its final energy consumption increased slightly by 0.02 percent to 990 million tons of crude oil.

Primary energy consumption measures total domestic energy demand, while final energy consumption refers to what end users actually consume. The difference relates mainly to what the energy sector needs itself and to transformation and distribution losses. Enditem