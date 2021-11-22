Austrian riots: Fear, anger, and a rush for jabs as protesters say leaders ‘won’t listen’

People are only allowed to leave their homes for groceries, work, and exercise, according to protesters who took to the streets in Austria to demonstrate against the Covid-19 lockdown.

On Monday morning, the streets of typically bustling Vienna were deserted, with the Christmas market, as well as non-essential shops, cafes, and restaurants, closed.

As the lockdown began, CNN reporter Salma Abdelaziz reported from the capital that residents were angry, scared, and frustrated.

She said there was a “sense of despondency” about lost economic opportunities for the second holiday season in a row, and vaccination centers “had long lines in front of them” as people rushed to get vaccinated.

Thomas, a 33-year-old law student from Carinthia in southern Austria, drove three hours to protest in Vienna.

“We have no choice but to take it to the streets,” he told CNN. “It’s the vaccine mandate and the lockdown.”

Three lockdowns have already taken place in Austria.

“We’re concerned that the economy as a whole will implode.”

Also, the vaccine mandate isn’t great… I don’t believe my employer has the right to know about my medical history.”

“I gave in to the government’s blackmail,” one resident said. “I didn’t want to get vaccinated now, I wanted to wait for another vaccine, but the government had other plans for me.”

The 20-day national lockdown, which began on Monday, was announced alongside plans to make Austria the first country in Europe to require all eligible individuals to be vaccinated beginning on February 1st.

Over the weekend, an estimated 40,000 people took to the streets of Vienna to demonstrate against what they called a “dictatorship,” with some allegedly burning masks and throwing fireworks and bottles at police, who retaliated with pepper spray.

Demonstrators held a rally in Heroes’ Square in front of the Hofburg, waving placards with slogans such as “stop discrimination,” “think for yourself and act together,” and “vaccinating children is a crime.”

According to Abdelaziz, the far-right Freedom Party, which is the third largest in parliament, led the protest.

