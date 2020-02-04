Austrian unemployment falls by 2.9 pct in January

VIENNA, Feb. 3 (Xinhua) — Despite a weakening economy, unemployment in Austria fell by 2.9 percent year-over-year to a total of 420,701 persons in January, the Public Employment Service (AMS) said Monday.

Due to good situation in construction and tourism — both benefit from warmer weather, there were a total of 71,582 immediately available jobs by the end of January, an increase of 4 percent over the same month in 2019, said AMS.

Unemployment fell by 4.5 percent especially for young people under the age of 25, and by 4.0 percent for the main working population aged 25 to 49 years, while it increased slightly by 0.1 percent for older group aged 50 and over. Enditem