Austria’s Hoelzl takes 4 straight wins in women’s ski jumping World Cup

VIENNA, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) — Chiara Hoelzl of Austria took four straight women’s World Cup wins on home soil in Hinzenbach on Sunday, extending her lead in the World Cup overall rankings to 90 points.

Following last weekend’s double victory in Oberstdorf, Germany, the 23-year-old Austrian jumper continued her unbeaten run this weekend, offering back-to-back victories in front of 6,000 home fans.

In Sunday’s competition, Hoelzl posted two jumps of 87.5 meters in the final for a total of 251.0 points, while her teammate Eva Pinkelnig finished second with 247.8 points and landed the longest jump of 88 meters in the first round.

Young Italian Lara Malsiner got a surprising third, and first-ever podium finish, with 241.5 points as the 19-year-old’s previous best result in the competition was sixth place.

The four consecutive victories sees Hoelzl remain top in World Cup overall ranking with 1,030 points, 90 points ahead of Maren Lundby from Norway. Pinkelnig ranks third with 859 points.

Austria also extended their huge lead in the Nations Cup with 3,563 points ahead of Japan (1,740 points) and Norway (1,729 points).

Chinese jumper Li Xueyao failed to qualify for the final on Sunday, finishing 36th in qualifiers.