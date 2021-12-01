Author Alice Sebold expresses regret to the man who was acquitted of rape charges in 1981.

Author Alice Sebold apologizes to the man who was acquitted of rape charges in 1981.

NEW YORK (AP) — Author Alice Sebold issued a public apology to the man who was exonerated last week in the 1981 rape that inspired her memoir “Lucky,” saying she was struggling with her role “within a system that sent an innocent man to jail.”

In 1982, 61-year-old Anthony Broadwater was found guilty of raping Sebold while she was a student at Syracuse University.

He was imprisoned for 16 years.

His conviction was overturned in November, and he was sentenced to life in prison.

Prosecutors reexamined the case and determined that his arrest and trial had serious flaws.

Sebold, the author of “The Lovely Bones” and “The Almost Moon,” wrote to Broadwater in a statement to The Associated Press that was later posted on Medium, expressing her deep regret for what he’d gone through.

“I am sorry most of all for the life you could have led being unfairly robbed from you, and I understand that no apology can and will ever change what happened to you,” she wrote.

“As a traumatized 18-year-old rape victim, I chose to place my trust in the American legal system,” she wrote.

In 1982, my goal was to achieve justice, not to continue to perpetuate injustice.

And certainly not to change a young man’s life for the rest of his life by the same crime that had changed mine.”

Broadwater was “relieved that she has apologized,” according to a statement issued by his lawyers.

“It must have taken a lot of guts for her to do that,” he continued.

It’s still a source of pain for me because I was wrongfully convicted, but this will aid me in coming to terms with what happened.”

In her novel “Lucky,” published in 1999, Sebold described being raped and later spotting a Black man in the street who she believed was her assailant several months later.

Sebold, a white man, went to the cops.

According to an officer, the man in the street was most likely Broadwater, who had been rumored to be in the area.

Sebold failed to recognize Broadwater in a police lineup after he was arrested, choosing a different man as her assailant because she was afraid of “the expression in…

