Authorities in Mexico have discovered 28 bodies in a secret grave.

Authorities in Mexico find 28 bodies buried in a secret grave.

Over 30 bags containing human remains were recovered by authorities in Tonala, Jalisco state.

The State Prosecutor’s Office in the Mexican state of Jalisco announced Thursday that authorities discovered at least 28 bodies inside more than 30 bags at a clandestine burial site in Tonala.

According to Blanca Jacqueline Trujillo, the Special Prosecutor for Disappeared Persons (FEPD), the actual number of bodies at the burial site may increase because authorities have only explored half of the land where the horrific discovery was made.

“The investigation and examination of the land will continue in order to find those responsible for the clandestine burial.”

“We’ve already identified five bodies out of the 28 — people who had an open investigation file,” Trujillo told the news outlet La Jornada.

The burial site was discovered while authorities were searching for a specific person who had gone missing, according to Trujillo.

Karla Quintana, Mexico’s National Commissioner for the Search for Missing Persons, released a list of clandestine burial site discoveries from 2006 to September 2021 last October.

According to Quintana, the search for clandestine graves, which is a common way for organized crime to dispose of bodies, has resulted in the discovery of 4,806 burial sites and the recovery of 8,202 bodies across the country.

In Jalisco, there are hunter activities.

According to the commission, 1,971 illegal graves have been discovered in Mexico under the current administration of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

Between 2006 and 2021, Jalisco reported 262 illegal graveyards, making it the state with the highest rate of retrieved remains in the country, with 1,388 bodies discovered.

Burial sites in Mexico are frequently referred to as “zones of extermination,” where criminals often affiliated with the region’s drug cartel dispose of their victims.

Authorities may take 12 to 18 months to identify the remains once they are discovered, due to a lack of resources and staff to respond to the multiple burial sites discovered.