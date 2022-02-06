Authorities in North Korea have detained a dance teacher for allegedly teaching ‘capitalist’ routines to students – who have also been detained.

Authorities in North Korea have detained a dance instructor for allegedly teaching ‘capitalist’ routines to students – who have also been detained.

Authorities in North Korea are said to have detained a dance teacher for allegedly teaching “capitalist” routines to students who were also detained.

In late January, the Anti-Socialism Inspection Group in Pyongsong City allegedly caught the instructor, who is in her 30s, teaching disco-style moves to a group of adolescent students.

The State Security Department and the police collaborate on the Anti-Socialism Inspection Group.

Residents can be prosecuted for a variety of offenses under the Elimination of Reactionary Thought and Culture Act, passed late in 2020.

“In Yangji-dong, Pyongsong City, the Anti-Socialism Inspection Group caught a dance instructor in her 30s who was teaching foreign-style disco dances to teenage students,” a North Korean source told Radio Free Asia.

They mostly concern the distribution, storage, or viewing of foreign media from capitalist countries such as the United States and South Korea.

The harsh law provides for the death penalty for the most serious offenders.

On January 31, a source told Radio Free Asia’s Korean service that people watching media content from South Korea have been targeted by watch dogs. The source requested anonymity for security reasons.

“[They] have been harshly punishing people who watch South Korean films or distribute foreign media.”

“A USB flash drive containing foreign songs and dance videos had been plugged in next to the flat screen TV at the scene of the crackdown on the dance instructor that day.”

“Teenagers were learning to dance by imitating choreography on a computer screen.”

“The Anti-Socialism Inspection Group seized the flash drive and summoned the instructor and all of the students to their headquarters,” says the report.

According to the source, North Korean authorities have been known to relax rules around Seollal, the Lunar New Year holiday, but the Anti-Socialism Inspection group reportedly increased enforcement in December.

Another source, a resident of Sinuiju who lives about 130 miles to the northwest, near the Chinese border, told RFA that he’d heard the story two days before Seollal.

He claimed she ran a private dance academy out of her home after struggling to pay her bills while teaching at a Pyongsong high school.

Students could have one or two hours of private lessons twice a week, according to him.

“They preferred to learn to dance in the South Korean, Chinese, and American styles rather than the North Korean style,” the source said.

As a result, she taught them how.”

