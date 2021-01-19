Authorities investigate 12 murders in eastern Mexico

MEXICO CITY, Jan. 18 (Xinhua) — Mexican authorities are investigating the murder of 12 men whose bodies were found Sunday night on a rural road in the municipality of Las Choapas in the eastern state of Veracruz, police said on Monday.

Veracruz’s secretary of public security said on Twitter that the police have established checkpoints and patrols, and are working with the local prosecutor’s office in the investigation.

According to local press, the victims’ bodies were handcuffed and blindfolded, and had gunshot wounds.

Veracruz Governor Cuitlahuac Garcia said in a Facebook post that initial investigation indicated the multiple homicide was the result of a conflict between groups of cattle ranchers.

“The abuses and threats among these groups provoked a confrontation that led to this unfortunate outcome. It must be made very clear that justice can never be taken into one’s own hands, nor will more crimes solve the problems among groups,” the governor added. Enditem