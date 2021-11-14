Authorities say a 4-year-old girl was killed when she was struck by a car in Ocean City.

Authorities say a 4-year-old girl died after being hit by a car in Ocean City.
According to the Ocean City Police Department and the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office, the girl was struck at about 10:56 a.m. near West Inlet Road and West Atlantic Boulevard.
The girl’s identity was kept a secret, and no other details were made public.
