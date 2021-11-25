Authorities say a man driving a stolen car crashed into a home in New Jersey, setting it on fire.

Authorities say a man driving a stolen car crashed into a home in New Jersey and set it on fire.

NEWARK, NJ (AP) — Authorities say a man driving a stolen car crashed into a home in New Jersey’s largest city early Thursday, critically injuring the driver and igniting a fire that damaged the home.

The single-vehicle collision occurred shortly before 4 a.m. in Newark, according to city police.

The driver, who was alone in the vehicle, was taken to the hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.

His identity remains a mystery.

According to authorities, no one in the house was hurt.

In about 30 minutes, firefighters had put out the fire.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

