Authorities say a Washington football player was the driver in a fatal car accident.

DULLES, Va. (AP) —

(AP) — Authorities say a passenger in a car driven by Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett was killed when it slammed into several trees and rolled over.

According to the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the passenger, Olivia S Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, died at a hospital after the crash on Thursday night near Aldie, Virginia.

According to a team statement, Everett, 29, of Brambleton, Virginia, was being treated at a hospital for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The team’s statement says, “Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone who has been affected by this tragedy.”

“While we continue to gather more information, our team has notified the league office and is working with local authorities.”

On Friday, the cause of the accident was still being investigated.

According to sheriff’s office spokesman Kraig Troxell, no charges were immediately filed.

Everett is in his seventh season with Washington, and was named special teams captain in 2018.

He’s thrown two interceptions in his NFL career.

This season, he has appeared in 14 games, making five solo tackles and assisting on five others.