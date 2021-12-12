Authorities say ‘ghost guns’ were among the five weapons seized as teens were charged in a security breach at Westmont Hilltop High School; the response ‘averted a tragedy,’ according to the district attorney.

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KYW Newsradio) —

—According to Upper Yoder Township Police Department Chief Donald Hess, two teenagers who were allegedly “in the planning stages of a school shooting” at Westmont Hilltop Junior-Senior High School will be tried as adults.

Logan J Pringle, 17, of Conemaugh Township, Somerset County, is charged with conspiracy to commit terrorism, conspiracy to commit aggravated assault, and attempt to commit aggravated assault, all of which are first-degree felonies.

Preston R Hinebaugh, 16, of Upper Yoder Township, Cambria County, is charged with terrorism (first-degree felony), aggravated assault (first-degree felony), criminal trespass (third-degree felony), and possession of firearm by a minor (first-degree misdemeanor).

On Saturday, Hinebaugh was arraigned on a monetary bail of (dollar)400,000, while Pringle was arraigned on a monetary bail of (dollar)250,000.

“Because of the conspiracy to commit ag assault, it’s a ‘direct file,'” Cambria County District Attorney Greg Neugebauer said Saturday.

“Due to their ages and the charges, we have to direct file.”

One pump-action shotgun and four AR-15 style semi-automatic rifles were seized from Hinebaugh.

Hess claimed that the police can “prove through our investigation” that Hinebaugh “had access to and control of at least two of those guns… at different times.”

The AR-15s were allegedly “ghost guns,” meaning they were untraceable firearms without serial numbers that were not made by a manufacturer.

Hess claimed, “Those guns were made and assembled by someone in the Hinebaugh family.”

Neugebauer was tight-lipped about any possible motive.

“At this time, I’m not going to comment on that,” Neugebauer said.

“Some of that would necessitate some speculation.

And there are some things about which I simply should not comment.”

“We do not believe that students or staff were in any imminent or immediate danger at any point over the last several days,” Neugebauer added.

However, we believe that the school district’s and law enforcement’s quick actions prevented a tragedy.”

On Tuesday, Hinebaugh, a student at Westmont Hilltop High School, allegedly let Pringle, a former student, into the building.

Pringle was barred from entering the school by a court order.

According to Hess, Hinebaugh allegedly posted a picture of Pringle inside the building with…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.