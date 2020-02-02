Authority provides multilingual coronavirus prevention knowledge to foreigners in China

BEIJING, Feb. 1 (Xinhua) — China’s National Immigration Administration has issued a guideline for novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) prevention in six languages including English, Russian, French, German, Japanese and Korean, for foreigners in China.

The guideline advises foreigners in China to strengthen personal protection and health monitoring, minimize outdoor activities and keep good hygiene and health habits during the epidemic.

It also answers questions concerning immigration and entry policies for foreigners, including entry and exit, as well as visa and residence permit applications.

Besides, another guideline concerning immigration and exit-entry service for those who need to make outbound trips during the epidemic control period has been released in Chinese and English by the administration.

The administration is sending related information to foreigners in China via email, text message, and Weibo and WeChat apps.

The above information is available on the administration’s official website (www.nia.gov.cn), its official WeChat account (NIANEWS) and Weibo account.