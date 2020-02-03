Auto company rushes to produce negative pressure ambulances for fight against novel coronavirus

A worker produces ambulance at the manufacturing base of the Brilliance Auto company in Shenyang, northeast China’s Liaoning Province, Feb. 3, 2020. In recent days, the company has rushed to produce negative pressure ambulances for the fight against the novel coronavirus epidemic. The production of the first batch of 10 negative pressure ambulances will be completed on Feb. 5 and then put into use. (Xinhua/Pan Yulong)