AUTO RACING: Auto Racing Glance

All Times Eastern

NASCAR CUP SERIES

Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Friday, practice, 4:05 p.m. (FS1), practice, 7:30 p.m. (FS1); Saturday, qualifying, 2:35 p.m. (FS1); Sunday, race, 3:30 p.m. (Fox)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 400.5 miles, 267 laps

Last year: Joey Logano won after starting 10th

Last race: Denny Hamlin won the Daytona 500 for the third time in five years

Fast facts: A one-day delay in the running of the Daytona 500 forced a cancellation of the hauler parade in Las Vegas. … Brad Keselowski has won three of the last eight races here and Kevin Harvick and Martin Truex Jr. have each won two.

Next race: Auto Club 400, March 1, Auto Cub Speedway, Fontana, California

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR XFINITY SERIES

Boyd Gaming 300

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Practice, Friday, 2:35 p.m. (FS2), qualifying, Saturday, 1:05 p.m. (FS1); race, Saturday, 4 p.m., (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 300 miles, 200 laps

Last year: Kyle Busch gained one of his four series victories in seven starts

Last race: Noah Gragson won the season opener at Daytona

Fast facts: Five different drivers have won the last five races here. … Harrison Burton held off Timmy Hill for second at Dayton as both had career-best finishes. … Before qualifying, Hill´s team was penalized for manipulating bodywork on the nose of the car. It was fined $50,000 and docked 75 points in the owner standings and crew chief Sebastian Laforge was suspended six races. He has five more to serve on his suspension.

Next race: Production Alliance Group 300, Feb. 29, Auto Club Speedway, Fontana, California

Online: http://www.nascar.com

NASCAR TRUCK SERIES

Strat 200

Site: Las Vegas

Schedule: Practice, 11:05 a.m., Friday; qualifying, 5:05 p.m., Friday (FS1); race, 9 p.m., Friday (FS1)

Track: Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Race distance: 134 laps, 201 miles

Last year: Kyle Busch won his second consecutive race in the series and the second of four straight

Last race: Grant Enfinger held off Jordan Anderson in overtime to win by 0.010 seconds

Fast facts: Busch started five times last season and won all five races. … Entfinger broke a 28-race winless streak last week while Codie Rohrbaugh finished third, followed by rookie Derek Kraus and Natalie Decker. … Her finish was the highest ever by a female driver in the series.

Next race: Georgia 200, March 14, Atlanta Motor Speedway

Online: http://www.nascar.com

FORMULA ONE

Last race: Lewis Hamilton won the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Next race: Season-opening Australian Grand Prix, March 15,

Online: http://www.formula1.com

INDYCAR

Last race: Colton Herta won the Firestone Grand Prix of Monterey last September

Next race: Season-opening Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, Florida.

Online: http://www.indycar.com

NHRA

Last event: Doug Kalitta won the Winternationals in Pomona, California, to kick off the 2020 season

Next event: Arizona Nationals, Feb. 23, Wild Horse Pass Motorsports Park, Chandler, Arizona

Online: http://www.nhra.com

WORLD OF OUTLAWS SPRINT CARS

Next event: March 13, Cotton Bowl Speedway, Paige, Texas; March 14, LoneStar Speedway, Kilgore, Texas.

Online: https://worldofoutlaws.com

