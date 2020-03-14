Automakers’ sales sink in China due to coronavirus…

BEIJING, March 11 – Vehicle sales in China, the world’s biggest car market, tumbled in February as customers stayed at home and away from dealerships due to the coronavirus epidemic that has killed more than 3,100 people in the world’s second-biggest economy.

Automakers in China are calling on the government to help after industry-wide sales plunged 79% in February from year ago levels, their biggest ever decline, with demand pummelled by the coronavirus outbreak.

Below are details on carmakers’ announcements (in alphabetical order):

– BAIC BluePark, electric unit of state-owned BAIC Group, sold 1,002 units in February, down by 65.1% from a year earlier.

– Shenzhen electric vehicle maker BYD sold 5,501 cars last month, down 79.5%.

– Chongqing-based Chongqing Changan Automobile, which has joint ventures with Ford and Mazda, sold 28,763 units last month, down 73.7%.

– Dongfeng Motor Group, which is based in Wuhan, the epicenter of coronavirus, said it sold 26,117 units last month, down 80.7%.

– Ford’s venture with Changan sold 4,089 units last month, down 39.9%.

– Guangzhou-based GAC, which has joint ventures with Toyota, Honda, Mitsubishi and FCA, said it sold 19,347 vehicles in February, down 81.1%.

– Geely Automobile said its sold 21,168 Geely and Lynk & Co cars last month, down 75%.

– General Motors’ Shanghai joint venture with SAIC Motor sold 7,612 units in February, down 92.2%.

– GM’s Guangxi-based venture with SAIC Motor and a local partner sold 11,800 units in February, down 88.1%.

– Great Wall, one of China’s top sport utility vehicle manufacturers, said it sold 10,023 units in February, down 85.5%.

– Honda Motor, which has joint ventures with GAC and Hubei-based Dongfeng sold 11,288 units in China last month, down 85.1%.

– Volkswagen’s Anhui-based electric vehicle partner JAC sold 11,550 units in February, down by 63.4%.

– JMC, in which Ford also has a stake, sold 4,672 vehicles in February, down 64.5%.

– Japanese automaker Mazda’s venture with Changan sold 1,759 cars last month, down 74.5%.

– Electric vehicle maker Nio Inc delivered 707 cars in February, down 12.8%.

– Nissan, which has a joint venture with Dongfeng, said China sales dropped 80.3% year on year to 15,111 units in February.

– Peugeot SA’s main joint venture with Dongfeng sold 735 units last month, down 88.8%.

– Renault’s main joint venture with Dongfeng sold no cars in February, having sold 1,470 in February, 2019.

– China’s biggest automaker SAIC Motor, which has joint ventures with Volkswagen and General Motors, said group sales dropped 86.9% to 47,365 units last month.

– Japanese automaker Toyota, which has joint ventures with FAW Group and GAC sold 23,800 Toyota and premium Lexus cars, down 70.2%.

– Volkswagen’s Shanghai-based venture with SAIC Motor sold 10,000 cars last month, down 91.0%.

