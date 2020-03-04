Infosurhoy

Autopsy results included in latest diagnosis, treatment plan for COVID-19

0
By on News

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday unveiled the latest version of the national diagnosis and treatment plan for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which includes the results of autopsies of COVID-19 victims and pathological observation based on needle biopsies.

The results have shown various degrees of pulmonary mutations as a result of the epidemic, as the patients’ spleens significantly shrank, while their myocardial cells also suffered degeneration and necrosis.

The latest version marked the sixth time the plan was updated.

Share.

About Author

Related Posts

Leave A Reply