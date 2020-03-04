Autopsy results included in latest diagnosis, treatment plan for COVID-19

BEIJING, March 4 (Xinhua) — China’s National Health Commission on Wednesday unveiled the latest version of the national diagnosis and treatment plan for the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), which includes the results of autopsies of COVID-19 victims and pathological observation based on needle biopsies.

The results have shown various degrees of pulmonary mutations as a result of the epidemic, as the patients’ spleens significantly shrank, while their myocardial cells also suffered degeneration and necrosis.

The latest version marked the sixth time the plan was updated.