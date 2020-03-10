Autumn and Peter Phillips arrive together at the Cheltenham Festival

Estranged royal couple Peter and Autumn Phillips put on a united front as they arrived together at the Cheltenham Festival today.

The couple, who announced their separation last month, proved they remain on good terms despite their split as they spent the day together at Cheltenham Racecourse.

It is the first time Canadian-born Autumn, 41, has been seen in public since they announced their split in a public statement last month, and she appeared to debut a ring-free wedding finger.

The racecourse is just a short drive from Gatcombe Park, Princess Anne’s Gloucestershire estate where Autumn and Peter continue to live while they co-parent their daughters, Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

Mother-of-two Autumn looked smart in black Jaeger trousers and Somerset by Alice Temperley pussy-bow blouse, which she wore underneath a green blazer by Really Wild. She finished the look with a Stella McCartney bag and shoes by The Fold Lonodn.

Meanwhile Peter, 42, was dapper in a blue suit, navy overcoat and a tweed cap.

Meanwhile Peter’s sister Zara Tindall, 38, looked smart in a classic navy Guinea coat and a matching feather fascinator by Juliette Botterill Millinery as she arrived at Cheltenham with her BFF Dolly Maude.

Autumn and Peter announced last month that they had separated after 12 years of marriage.

They revealed they had informed their families of their ‘amicable’ decision to divorce ‘at the end of last year’ after deciding it was ‘the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship’.

The statement, released by a spokesperson on behalf of the couple, revealed the former couple have both remained in Gloucestershire to co-parent daughters Savannah, nine, and Isla, seven.

The statement issued by Gerard Franklin, their official spokesperson, read: ‘After informing HM The Queen and members of both families last year, Peter and Autumn jointly agreed to separate.

‘They had reached the conclusion that this was the best course of action for their two children and ongoing friendship. The decision to divorce and share custody came about after many months of discussions and although sad, is an amicable one.

‘The couple’s first priority will remain the continued well being and upbringing of their wonderful daughters Savannah and Isla.

‘Both families were naturally sad at the announcement, but fully supportive of Peter and Autumn in the joint decision to co-parent their children.

‘Both Peter and Autumn have remained in Gloucestershire to bring up their two children where they have been settled for a number of years. Peter and Autumn have requested privacy and compassion for their children while the family continues to adapt to these changes.’