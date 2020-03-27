Avengers: Infinity War Recast a Character, and You Probably Didn’t Even Notice

By now the most die hard Marvel fans will have seen Avengers: Infinity War, the culmination of 10 years of films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Hopefully you’ll have enjoyed the film as much as we did, but you may not have noticed that Marvel sneakily recast one of the film’s characters.

About halfway through the film we discover the true location of the soul stone, the final Infinity Stone that’s played no role in the MCU right up until now. All the theories were wrong. So very wrong, including my own, but it’s in this scene where Marvel switched things up a bit without telling anyone. Perhaps for obvious reasons.

We discover that the soul stone is hidden on the planet Volmir, protected by none other than the Red Skull – last seen at the end of Captain America: The First Avenger being transported away by the space stone. In that film Red Skull was played by Hugo Weaving, whose notable credits include Elrond in Lord of the Rings, Agent Smith in The Matrix films, V in V for Vendetta, and more. While there has been much speculation about whether Red Skull would return to the MCU, Weaving always made it very clear he had no interest in returning to the role.

Which is presumably why he didn’t.

If you watch the scene you’ll notice that while the Skull maintains his distinctive look from his initial appearance, his accent is completely off. Weaving’s Skull had a distinct, and very clearly German accent, while the Skull in Infinity War does not. It was clear from the moment he was revealed as the soul stone’s protector that he wasn’t played by Weaving – something confirmed by the credits.

Instead he was played by American Actor Ross Marquand, who is notable for his ongoing role as Aaron on The Walking Dead, and his talent for impersonating celebrities. That talent seems to have worked out well for him, since he voiced Han Solo in Star Wars: Trials on Tattooine (the VR game), as well as a single episode of both Robot Chicken and Phineas and Ferb. He’s not the most well known name out there, but he’s got some significant credits under his belt. Even though he was basically unrecognisable during Infinity War, it’s going to look very good on his CV.