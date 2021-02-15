Average life expectancy in Mongolia rises to 70.19 years

ULAN BATOR, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — The average life expectancy in Mongolia has risen to 70.19 years, according to a report released by the country’s National Statistics Office on Monday.

“The average life expectancy of our population was first calculated in 1992. In 26 years until 2018 since then, the average life expectancy in the country increased by 7.4 years to 70.19 years,” the survey conducted in 2020 showed.

In addition, the average life expectancy of men in Mongolia was 4.19 years shorter than that of women in 1992, but in 2018 the gap increased to 9.67 years, according to the report.

High consumption of tobacco and alcohol by men, resulting in diseases such as lung and liver cancer and cardiovascular problems, is said to be the main reason Mongolian men have a shorter lifespan than women on average.

Mongolia is an East Asian country with a population of 3.3 million. Enditem