Average life span in Taiwan reaches new high

TAIPEI, Aug. 9 (Xinhua) — The average life span of Taiwan residents reached a new high of 80.9 years in 2019, up from 79 years in 2009, latest statistics from the island’s internal affairs department showed.

A male resident lived 77.7 years and a female lived 84.2 years on average in 2019, both hitting a record high, the department said earlier this week.

It attributed the extension of the life span to improvement in healthcare, food safety and lifestyle, including more physical activities.

Among the cities and counties across Taiwan, Taipei recorded the longest average life span of 83.9 years and Taitung county in eastern Taiwan the shortest of 76.3 years.

The gap between the more-developed western region of the island and the east might be due to differences in healthcare resources, transport facilities and lifestyle, the department said.

However, the gap between the eastern and western regions was 0.75 years less than a decade ago, it said, adding that the average life span in Taitung county increased by 0.53 years in 2019, the biggest improvement among all cities and counties. Enditem