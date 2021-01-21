Avian Influenza spreads to 13 Indians states

NEW DELHI, Jan. 20 (Xinhua) — The Avian Influenza have been confirmed in six Indian states for poultry birds, and in 10 states for crows/migratory/wild birds, said an official statement issued by the federal government on Wednesday.

In all as many as 13 Indian states, including three from where both have been reported, are affected.

According to the statement issued by the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry & Dairying, the Avian Influenza for poultry birds has been reported from the states of Kerala, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

And the crow/migratory/wild birds’ flu has so far been reported from the states of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Rajasthan and Punjab.

Control and containment operations are going on in the affected epicenters of states like Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Haryana.

The central teams formed for monitoring the situation in the affected areas of the country have visited some districts in the southwestern state of Maharashtra to monitor the epicenters of Avian Influenza outbreak and conduct epidemiological studies, added the federal government’s statement. Enditem