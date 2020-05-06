Aviation tycoon seeks judicial review of the Covid-19 lockdown

A Monaco-based aviation tycoon worth £141million is suing the government over the Covid-19 lockdown describing it as ‘draconian’ and ‘wrecking the economy’.

Simon Dolan, 50, who owns aircraft charter business Jota Aviation has put Health Secretary Matt Hancock on notice of his intention to sue the government, claiming the lockdown measures are breaching human rights.

The firm, which has a contract to deliver PPE to the NHS, is based at Southend Airport. As well as cargo flights, it does VIP transport and charters.

The threatened judicial review claims the government’s ongoing lockdown will kill more people than it will save by preventing the spread of Covid-19.

Mr Dolan has instructed Wedlake Bell to initiate the proceedings.

According to the 22-page legal letter sent to Matt Hancock: ‘We represent Simon Dolan, an entrepreneur who owns fully or partially 10 UK businesses which combined employ a total of around 600 people.

‘His company, Jota Aviation has in recent weeks made numerous flights to transport vital PPE equipment for NHS healthcare professionals and to repatriate British people stranded abroad, as well as flying daily for the Italian Post Office to help keep their goods moving.’

Mr Dolan told The Guardian: ‘The lockdown is telling us to stop living to avoid dying. To imprison people in their homes is an extremely dramatic decision to make. It is unprecedented and it would have been a brave Boris to say “no, we are not going to do that”, but it has gone on too long now, and we need to lift it or loosen it.

‘Too many people are losing their jobs; people can’t get cancer treatment, there is suicide, domestic violence. Why are we prevaricating? It’s like the government is now keeping this going to justify their original decision, whereas what they should do is say we did this and now we are doing something different.’

Mr Dolan added: ‘It’s not storming the city halls with guns like in America, but British people have done their bit, made their sacrifices but life has to go on and it’s going to be really hard for years to come.’

The tycoon, who appears on the Sunday Times Rich List is seeking to crowd fund the cost of the legal action.

Initially, he is seeking £30,000 but will need £125,000 to bring the case to court.

So far, the crowdfunding effort has raised almost £28,000 of the £30,000 target from 815 pledges.

According to his letter on the crowd funding website, he said: ‘My name is Simon, and together with a few other like-minded souls, we are launching a legal challenge against the UK Govt Lockdown.

‘We believe that the Govt has acted illegally and disproportionately over the COVID 19 lockdown and we are taking action.

‘By forcing people to stay at home, and forcing businesses to close, they are, we believe, in contravention of basic Human Rights offered under English Law, that of the right to enjoy your property peacefully.

‘The lockdown has and will lead to devastating economic impact (massive unemployment, tax increases, closure of businesses, reduced tax receipts etc) It has, and will lead to far more deaths from suicide, undiagnosed conditions, untreated conditions – indeed far more than would have been potentially saved by the lockdown.

‘What we wish to achieve in bringing this case, is simply the freedom of individuals – the freedom to visit friends, freedom to earn a living, to socialise, in essence, the freedom of choice. That, of course, includes the freedom to stay inside – should you choose.’

Dolan has told the government he will abandon the legal challenge if the government introduces less draconian restrictions.

Mr Dolan’s company, Jota Aviation, lost £3.21 million in 2019 having made a £300,000 profit in 2018.

The tycoon, from Essex, left school at 16 and started doing people’s accounts after putting an advert in a local paper.

He founded a motor racing team, Jota Sport, in 2008.

The Department of Health has until May 7 to respond to Mr Dolan’s legal letter.

According to the legal letter: ‘This short timetable is imposed because of the seriousness of the continued harms to lives and livelihoods through the continued disproportionate breaches of Convention rights of all individuals and the majority of businesses throughout England.

‘Our client also requests that the Government disclose minutes of the meetings of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (‘SAGE’) since the beginning of 2020. Failure to do so will result in an application for disclosure if proceedings have to be issued.’

He believes that the government should reopen schools and allow groups of up to 100 people to meet up.

He told The Sun: ‘Boris Johnson has hinted at an exit strategy but he has offered no timeframe and given himself a get-out with the five tests. I want the government to explain and justify its decisions. I want to be assured that these measures are propotionate and lawful.

‘It is vital that the frightening restrictions to our liberties are carefully thought through.Every life lost is a tragedy.

‘But we have seen other nations deal with the pandemic effectively without such draconian measures.’

MailOnline has approached Mr Dolan and the Department of Health for a comment.