Avs beat Predators, match season high with 6th straight…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Pavel Francouz made 30 saves in a career-best sixth straight win, Erik Johnson had a goal and an assist, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-2 on Saturday night.

Gabriel Landeskog and Martin Kaut also scored for the Avalanche, who matched a season high with their sixth-straight win.

“It´s good for all of us, we´re playing really well lately,” Francouz said. “We keep getting points, which is huge in the standings. We keep chasing St. Louis and I really hope we´ll be playing like this in the next game again.”

Colorado also won a franchise-best ninth consecutive road game and recorded its 11th win in February, also a franchise best.

“It was good that we dug in and got the two points,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “It was a little bit of a strange game at times, but our penalty kill held us in there, (Francouz) held us in and we got a couple of timely goals.”

Viktor Arvidsson and Calle Jarnkrok scored for Nashville, which had its three-game winning streak snapped. Juuse Saros finished with 27 saves. Ryan Ellis and Roman Josi each assisted on both Nashville goals.

“We just didn´t find enough ways to get the puck in the back of the net,” Nashville coach John Hynes said. “I think it was a hard-fought game.”

Landeskog scored the game´s first goal at 13:23 of the second period.

From the left corner, Johnson feathered a pass to Landeskog, who drove toward the Predators net, and from the goal line, he lifted a quick wrist shot into the top far corner, just underneath the crossbar. Landeskog has goals in two of his last three games, and a point in four straight.

“(Johnson) made a nice play to suck that guy in and slide it to me and I was able to get a step and get in between two guys,” Landeskog said. “Saros is a really good goalie, but you get around the net and a smaller guy has to put his shoulders down and sometimes there´s room up top. I got a little lucky there. I don´t think it was in by much.”

Kaut doubled the Colorado lead 2:15 later.

Tyson Jost drove down the right side and pulled up at the top of the right circle. There, he found a trailing Kaut with a pass in the slot. Kaut beat Saros with a wrist shot on to glove side.

Arvidsson converted on a breakaway at 14:40 of the third to spoil Francouz´s shutout bid.

Nashville appeared to tie the game at 2 at 16:46 of the third, but Colin Blackwell was called for interfering with Francouz.

“I felt when I scored, I think we were coming there,” Arvidsson said. “It´s a questionable call I think. It´s too bad it didn´t go our way.”

Johnson added an empty-net goal in the final minute and Jarnkrok scored with two seconds left to account for the final margin.

NOTES: Jost extended his points streak to three games. … Former Avalanche and Predators forward Peter Forsberg attended the game. … Colorado has not allowed a power-play goal in its last eight games. … Saros had won five of his previous six starts… Ellis has a goal and seven assists in his four-game points streak.

UP NEXT:

Avalanche: Visit Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Predators: Host Edmonton Oilers on Monday.

