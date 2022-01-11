Away Resorts, a vacation park operator, has acquired the Coppergreen brand as part of an expansion strategy.

Away Resorts, a vacation park operator, has acquired the Coppergreen brand as part of its growth strategy.

Away Resorts will expand its presence in the North of England and Scotland as a result of the acquisition of the eco-friendly lodge operator.

Away Resorts, a leading UK holiday park operator, is set to purchase the Coppergreen brand, bringing its total UK portfolio to 27.

Coppergreen operates four parks in Yorkshire, Scotland, Lincolnshire, and Nottinghamshire, totaling 370 lodges.

The purchase will expand Away Resorts’ presence in the North of England and Scotland, bringing the total number of visitors to over 750,000 per year.

Coppergreen, a well-known provider of high-quality lodging, offers picturesque countryside retreats.

It has been a forerunner in the development of environmentally friendly and sustainable facilities, having made significant investments in its estate to develop parks to the highest standards and quality.

This acquisition comes after Away Resorts had a banner year, welcoming record numbers of guests and receiving significant investment.

“We are delighted to be welcoming Coppergreen to the Away Resorts family to support our ambition of forming the leading UK holiday park provider,” said Carl Castledine, chief executive of Away Resorts.

“As we look to provide perfect holiday destinations for UK holidaymakers, Coppergreen’s prime locations and leadership in sustainability will enhance our offer.”

“Away Resorts has a reputation for driving innovation across the industry, and is the ideal owner for the business,” David Copley, chief executive of Coppergreen Leisure Resorts, added.

We’re excited to see what the team accomplishes in the next chapter of its success.”

Away Resorts, which was founded in 2008, has parks in Lincolnshire, the Isle of Wight, North Wales, the New Forest, Hayling Island, Cornwall, and Essex.

All of the accommodations are dog-friendly, ranging from the traditional caravan to the exclusive Rockstar accommodations.

Many parks have fantastic amenities, such as on-site restaurants and bars, as well as indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

