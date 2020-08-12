‘Awesome’ teacher transforms desks to make school less scary during coronavirus pandemic

For months schools around the world have been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But as places gradually start to reopen, teachers are preparing for students to return to their classrooms.

The next school term certainly won’t be like anything the little ones are used to – with new rules and lots of uncertainty.

One teacher from the US has come up with a creative way to ensure her pupils feel a little safer and happier during these difficult times.

Kindergarten teacher called Ms. Pierson has shared a snap of her classroom, all set up with social distancing measures in place, ready for children to return.

In order to keep the kids apart, Ms. Pierson has turned the individual desks into trucks, complete with plastic shields to protect the children – and herself.

A photo of the classroom was shared on the Facebook page Maybe I’ll Shower Today where it has gone viral.

Alongside the picture, parenting blogger Gail Hoffer-Loibl praised the teacher for her idea, writing: “No playing. Masks all day. Six feet apart at all times. School seems like a frightening place, when you read about all the safety measures kids will have to adhere to this year.

“Thankfully, there are educators, like Jennifer Birch Pierson, a Kindergarten teacher from Texas, who are making lemonade from some very sour lemons and making their classrooms as welcoming and comforting as possible for our littlest learners.

“Check out how she set up her classroom desks to look like a bunch of trucks on the road. She even makes the required desk shields look like windshields.

“Those students who enter her classroom may have a tough time, but clearly they are in the hands of a caring teacher, and that’s something all parents can be grateful for.”

She added: “Thank you to the teachers, who, like Ms. Pierson, are doing all they can and more to make our kids feel safe and happy.”

The post garnered a lot of attention, being shared over 20,000 times and garnering over 10,000 likes.

Thousands of people also commented on the photo.

One branded Ms Pierson an “awesome” teacher, saying: “What an awesome teacher! Those desks are so cool! Not intimidating or scarily sterile! Wonder Teacher!!”

Another said: “I think that is a really neat idea!”

“Super cute,” proclaimed a third.

Someone else replied: “My grandson would love a desk decorated as a truck. He loves all kinds of trucks.”

A fifth added: “This is amazing!! Those kids going into this room are going to be so excited! Well done & best of luck to the teacher.”

