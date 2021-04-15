AWS announces availability of Advanced Query Accelerator for Amazon Redshift

SAN FRANCISCO, April 14 (Xinhua) — Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), announced on Wednesday the general availability of Advanced Query Accelerator (AQUA) for Amazon Redshift.

AQUA brings compute to the storage layer, helping customers avoid networking bandwidth limitations by eliminating unnecessary data movement between where data is stored and compute clusters, the company said.

Since its launch in 2012, Amazon Redshift has become one of the most popular cloud data warehouses, it said.

AQUA for Amazon Redshift is a distributed and hardware-accelerated cache for Amazon Redshift; an innovation that improves performance for analytics at the new scale of data.

“Existing data warehouse architectures with centralized storage require that data be moved to compute clusters for processing, which creates a bottleneck and slows down performance,” said Rahul Pathak, vice president of analytics at AWS. “By bringing compute to the storage layer, AQUA helps customers eliminate unnecessary data movement to avoid these networking bandwidth limitations, delivering up to an order-of-magnitude query performance improvement.” Enditem