Ayuso presents the Theater Network program in 65 municipalities

The president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, presented yesterday, Saturday, the program of the Network of Theaters of the Community of Madrid, which includes more than 100 activities in 65 municipalities in the region until next June.

Specifically, 115 activities have been scheduled for the coming months, of which 44 are theater, 16 dance, 24 music, 2 circus; Of all of them, 29 are aimed at family audiences.

“The Regional Theater Network is a fundamental part of the history of theater in Spanish,” where “our rooms have seen grow and mature actors and actresses that are essential in our cultural landscape today,” said Díaz Ayuso.

Every year, thanks to this network, more than 800 functions of almost 200 different shows are represented that reach an audience that exceeds 200,000 spectators, «figures that make profitable the economic effort made by the Community of Madrid, which in 2019 alone invested 1,800 .000 euros, ”he said.

The set of scenic spaces adds more than 25,000 seats, which confirms the Network of Theaters of the Community of Madrid as one of the main cultural promoters of our country, added the president at the presentation in Pozuelo.

Ayuso said that with the Theater Network “not only culture is close to Madrid, something that already has value in itself: it is also an economic promoter of municipalities and a boost to theater companies in Madrid.”

“The theater is a matter of the first order, where the being of Spain and culture in Spanish are at stake, which is universal, because we are a great cultural power,” Ayuso said, highlighting the contribution of this sector to the economy as a generator of employment, tourism and urban development.

During the event, held at the Mira de Pozuelo de Alarcón Cultural Space, the president was accompanied by the Minister of Culture and Tourism, Marta Rivera de la Cruz, and the local mayor, Susana Pérez Quislant.

Also participating were the actor Juanjo Artero, president of the Community of Actors of the Community of Madrid, who valued the Regional Theater Network as a “vital initiative for the producer, for the actor, for the author and is vital for the culture of the Madrid’s community”.

Artero defended, together with the president of the Association of Producers and Theaters of Madrid, Jesús Cimarro, that the Community of Madrid “deserves to be in the first division”, so both asked the regional president to increase the budget allocated to the culture.

“In culture, when you invest two you receive six,” said Juanjo Artero who participates in the programming of the Theater Network with the play “An ideal husband.”

Thanks to the Network and public-private collaboration, locals and visitors can attend until June performances by artists such as Nuria Espert, José Sacristán, Blanca Portillo, Verónica Forqué, Adriana Ozores, Susi Sánchez, Carmen Conesa, Juanjo Artero, Mayte Martín, Strad, Sara Calero and Manuel Liñán.

The public will be able to enjoy an interesting offer that includes from classical theater such as El Buscón, Ricardo III and «Entre bobos is the game», to more daring proposals and assemblies such as «Never seen» and «The wind is wild» (Fedra y Medea in Cádiz), among others.

On the other hand, the dance is also represented with more classic shows like Carmen and Figaro, or El Barbero de Sevilla; even more experimental ones like Ismo and «A great political emotion», going through a modern vision of flamenco dance with Fandango Street, to name a few.

And the shows specifically dedicated to the family audience include puppets and puppets, theatrical performances and acrobatics, with titles like “Goodbye, Peter Pan” and “Strad, the little violinist (rebel)”, among others. .