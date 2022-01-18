Azalea, a chain-smoking chimp who smoked 40 cigarettes per day before quitting, has a heartbreaking story to tell.

Azalea, the chain-smoking chimp who smoked 40 cigarettes a day before quitting, has a heartbreaking story to tell.

SMOKING has long been associated with being an unattractive, unhealthy trait, but for one chimp, it was a habit imposed on her for the purpose of entertaining zoo visitors.

Azalea, a chain-smoking chimp, was trained to light up and puff 40 cigarettes per day to entertain visitors to North Korea’s infamous Pyongyang zoo.

Azalea, whose Korean name is Dallae, would enthrall families by lighting cigarettes with a lighter or one that had already been lit, a move that alarmed animal rights activists.

She can also be instructed to touch her nose, bow thank you, and dance in a simple way.

After orders from North Korean leader Kim Jong-un to modernize and improve the capital’s leisure centers, Azalea became the zoo’s star attraction in 2016.

The zoo, which is located in the secretive state’s capital, is said to be the despot’s pet project – and, unsurprisingly, many stories about bizarre and spectacular exhibits have emerged over the years.

Basketball-playing monkeys, a parrot who can recite an ode to former tyrant Kim Il Sung, and dogs who appear to count using abacuses are among them, according to reports.

While the sight of Azalea puffing her way through a pack drew awe-struck crowds, it also drew outrage from campaigners who slammed the show as cruel.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals president Ingrid Newkirk said it was “cruel” to “willfully addict a chimpanzee to tobacco for human amusement.”

The zoo’s keepers, on the other hand, insisted she did not inhale while making their case against activists.

Azalea finally quit her 40-a-day habit after a barrage of complaints and advice to ditch the gimmick.

Jonas Walhstrom, a Swedish zoologist, was one of those who was adamant that smoking had to end right away.

Jonas, the managing director of a wildlife park in Stockholm, has made more than two dozen trips to the zoo to assist staff over the past 30 years, but he was enraged when he saw Azalea smoking.

He previously told the Sun Online, “I strongly told them that it’s absolutely not possible to do that.”

“That’s what you could see 30 years ago in European zoos.”

“Thankfully, they’ve put a stop to it now, or at least that’s what they’ve told me.”

Jonas’ visits to the country began over 30 years ago, when zoo officials invited him to assist with staff training.

He’s returned several times since then, and has given the zoo dozens of smaller animals over the years, including galagos, fish, baby crocodiles, rattlesnakes, boa constrictors, and so on.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.