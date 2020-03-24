Azed slip No 2,490

DREAMSCAPE

1 R. J. Whale (Twyford, Berkshire): Spacey image that springs to mind? A sad creep and the end of film career (anag. incl. m; ref Kevin S.).

2 A. J. Wardrop (London): Painting by Munch, perhaps version of Scream found in swag robber finally surrendered (anag. in d(r)ape; ref. theft and recovery of famous painting).

3 J. Grimes (King’s Lynn, Norfolk): A space reimagined with REM after onset of dormancy? (d + anag. & lit.).

VHC

T. Borland: Scene of mystery yielding nothing, puzzled Morse paced about area (a in anag. less 0).

N. Connaughton (Ireland): RA’s mad piece leaving one baffled? (anag. less I & lit.).

W. Drever: Fantastic show with old-style music finale from Fats Domino? (dream2 + s + cape).

R. J. Heald: Work Marcel Duchamp essayed periodically (anag. of alternate letters & lit.; ref French surrealist painter).

L. M. Inman: Setting for Quince’s final mad capers? (anag. incl e; ref. ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’).

J. C. Leyland: In which see madcap Salvador’s latest work? (anag. incl. r, & lit.; ref. S. Dali).

M. Lloyd-Jones: Perfect start to solar eclipse – over earth an eerie scene (dream s cap + e).

D. F. Manley: Scream’s painted – isn’t –– weird? (comp. anag. & lit.).

P. McKenna: Gibbon, say, supporting what leads decline with loads about a vision of unreality (d reams c ape; ref. ‘Decline and Fall’).

T. J. Moorey: Out of focus speed camera needing repair? That looks like Bosch work (anag. less e; ref. Hieronymus B., B. Security & Safety division).

S. Randall: Mid-repose, wrestling with canvas, I might create this vision (comp. anag. & lit.).

T. Rudd: Pea deployed under many sheets pushing into maid’s back – ultimately unrealistic fairytale (reams in d, c + anag.).

A. D. Scott: Work of surrealism, perhaps produced by RA, spaced me out (anag.).

Dr S. J. Shaw: With this Dali could exhibit metamorphosis to replace Dadaism (comp. anag. & lit.).

I. Simpson: Spaced out? You might see a trio of mermaids on the rocks in this (anag. incl. a mer, & lit.).

P. L. Stone: Fanciful scene – bard’s Bottom foremost of ‘mechanicals’ wearing floppy ears on head (d + anag. in d, m + cape; ref. ‘AMND’ ).

P. Tharby: Indistinct picture from faulty speed camera, a bit of evidence to be disregarded (anag. less e).

J. R. Tozer: Arresting sight, first seen in dormant head? (reams in d, cape, & lit.; reams = a great deal).

A. Whittaker: Dali masterpiece arranges it bizarrely, creating composition of this with tigers, inter alia (comp. anag. & lit.; ref. Dali’s ‘Dream Caused by the Flight of a Bee’).

HC

D. & N. Aspland, M. Barker, M. Barley, Ms K. Bolton, Dr J. Burscough, A. & J. Calder, M. Calverley, P. Cargill, D. Carter, Dr P. Coles, E. Dawid, V. Dixon (Ireland), P. Finan, H. Freeman, G. I. L. Grafton, P. Halse, T. Jacobs, G. Johnstone, T. Locke, C. Loving, P. W. Marlow, Rev. Prebendary M. R. Metcalf, C. G. Millin, S. J. O’Boyle, R. J. Palmer, A. Plumb, M. Price, W. Ransome, C. Reid, N. G. Shippobotham, P. A. Stephenson, J. Vincent & Ms R. Porter, Mrs A. M. Walden, Ms S. Wallace, J. Waterton,

Comments

181 entries, no mistakes that I could spot. Favourite clue of 17 mentioned was, by a very long way, ‘Form of cinema requiring no head of casting?’ for ANIME. A long way behind, the clues for NAPOO, OUANANICHE (lovely word!), SCARVES and SHAMMY shared second place. I was personally quite pleased with my ANIME clue, though I suspect the idea may have been used before. One competitor who voted for it did suggest politely that anime films do actually require casting directors to choose actors to provide voice-overs. Fair point – I simply wouldn’t know. Hence the question mark.

DREAMSCAPE was universally popular, being considerably more friendly for cluing than some of the tough nuts I’ve given you of late. One regular mentioned that the word occurred in a recent Radio Times crossword. Such coincidences are inevitable from time to time. Anyway it yielded a fine crop of competition clues, the best of which were quite outstanding, if occasionally requiring some specialised knowledge of painters whose works could be classified as dreamscapes. I was reminded again of my remarks last month about public school slang, typified by the Etonian term ‘Pop’. Sure enough, this did provoke one regular to comment, politely but firmly, that my misgivings over referring to this term were fully justified. I take the points she makes and am duly chastened.

You will probably have learnt by now that the lunch to mark Azed No. 2,500 scheduled for 2 May has regrettably had to be called off, for obvious reasons. It is now planned to hold the event on Saturday 26 September in Wolfson College, Oxford, as before. Further announcements will appear as the new arrangements are finalised. I’m very grateful to the organisers for all the extra work that this means for them. Fingers crossed.