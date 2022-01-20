Azerbaijan commemorates the deaths of 147 civilians on National Mourning Day.

In 1990, on the eve of Azerbaijan’s independence, the tragic events of Black January resulted in the massacre of over a hundred Azerbaijanis.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On January 1st, every year

Azerbaijan commemorates the tragic events of 1990, also known as Black January, by remembering the violence that resulted from the Soviet Union’s disintegration.

Black January, now known as National Mourning Day, commemorates the massacre of nearly 150 people in Baku on Jan.

On the eve of the country’s independence, on December 20, 1990.

On the night of January 1st,

On the orders of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev, the State Security Committee and the Ministry of Internal Affairs invaded Baku and the surrounding areas, massacring civilians with heavy military equipment and other weapons.

On the order of the USSR leadership, 26,000 Soviet troops invaded Baku, Sumgait, and other Azerbaijani cities that night.

147 civilians were killed and 744 others were seriously injured as a result of the military intervention.

The Soviet troops destroyed 200 homes, 80 cars, and a large amount of public and private property, including ambulances, with their fires.

The tragedy of Black January, according to Azerbaijani authorities, demonstrated that the country’s quest for liberty and independence was unstoppable.

Following the illegal deployment of troops and subsequent military intervention, there were mass arrests.

The massacre carried out by the Soviet army on Jan.

The events of November 20 shattered Azerbaijanis’ faith in the Soviet Union, hastening the country’s independence process.

On the 32nd anniversary of the tragedy, Azerbaijanis remember Black January as a day of sorrow, but also pride, because the country’s heroes who died laid the foundation for the country’s independence.

Causes of the catastrophe

The events that led to the tragedy of Black January began in the late 1980s, when attempts to annex Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia and a new wave of expulsions of native Azerbaijanis from their historical lands gained traction.

The Soviet leadership, Azerbaijan claims, committed a “crime” against the Azerbaijani people instead of preventing rising tensions.

“Prior to these tragic events, Armenia’s illegitimate territorial claims against Azerbaijan in the late 1980s, Armenian radicals’ aggressive separatist activities in the former Nagorno-Karabakh autonomous oblast of the then Azerbaijan SSR, the Soviet leadership’s support for these activities, and the violent and.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.