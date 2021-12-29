The Armenian government in Yerevan has received five Azerbaijani soldiers.

Five Armenian soldiers have been handed over to the Armenian government in Yerevan by Azerbaijan.

According to Azerbaijan’s authority on war prisoners, hostages, and missing persons, the move is the result of Hungary’s mediation.

BAKU is a city in the Azerbaijani Republic.

According to the statement, the extradited soldiers were apprehended in November.

A provocation attempt in the Kalbajar border region resulted in the deaths of 16 people.

Azerbaijan has extradited 21 Armenian soldiers in the last two months.

Relations between the two countries have been tense since the Armenian military occupied Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as Upper Karabakh, a territory internationally recognized as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions in 1991.

Clashes erupted in September of last year, and over the course of the six-week conflict, Azerbaijan liberated several cities, as well as nearly 300 settlements and villages.

In a 44-day conflict that ended in November 2020 thanks to a Russia-brokered agreement, Armenia ceded swaths of land it had occupied for nearly three decades.

In January, the leaders of the three countries agreed to strengthen economic ties and infrastructure for the benefit of the Caucasus region as a whole.

