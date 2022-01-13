Azerbaijan is expected to recognize Turkish Cyprus: Premier

Azerbaijan is expected to recognize Turkish Cyprus, says Prime Minister Aliyev.

According to Faiz Sucuoglu, there will be no federal solution to the on-again, off-again peace process in Cyprus.

Prime Minister Faiz Sucuoglu stated on Thursday that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) expects Azerbaijan to recognize the country.

“Our expectation, particularly as brothers, is that Azerbaijan, with whom we share common roots, speak the same language, and share the same religion, will recognize the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, which will be a significant step forward,” Faiz Sucuoglu told Anadolu Agency.

“So we have given our decision on it,” Sucuoglu said, adding that there would be no federal solution to the island’s on-and-off peace process.

“From now on (on the island), there will be the status of two sovereign, equal states,” he said.

“Our President Ersin Tatar has taken a principled stance on this issue, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has shown tremendous support.”

Despite a series of diplomatic efforts to reach a comprehensive settlement, Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots.

Turkiye’s military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence followed a Greek Cypriot coup in 1974 aimed at Greece’s annexation of the island.

As a result, in 1983, the TRNC was established.

In recent years, there has been an on-again, off-again peace process, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkiye, Greece, and the United Kingdom.

President Erdogan’s proactive policy, according to Sucuoglu, has put Turkish Cyprus at ease.

“They’ll be aware that slapping will result in a punch.

This is how our motherland [Turkeyye] safeguards us.

As a result, we are very comfortable with this direction in the TRNC because we know we have the support of 84 million [Turkish people] behind us,” he explained.

Energy resources are also important in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to Sucuoglu.

“Cyprus is a ship that can never be sunk.”

Whoever controls Cyprus has control of the Middle East and North Africa as well.

There’s the TRNC and then there’s the motherland.

Turkish Cyprus will fight until the end in this direction,” he added.

