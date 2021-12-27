Azerbaijan is in favor of normalizing Turkey-Armenia relations.

According to Azerbaijan’s foreign minister, both his country and Turkey favor relations with all countries based on international law.

BAKU, Azerbaijan is a city in the country of Azerbaijan.

The normalization of relations between neighboring Turkey and Armenia is “fully supported” by Azerbaijan, according to the Azerbaijani foreign minister.

Jeyhun Bayramov, speaking at an end-of-year assessment of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, said that Azerbaijan and Turkey favor relations with all countries that follow international law.

“Only international law can serve as the foundation for the normalization of interstate relations,” he stated.

“This has always been the attitude of both Azerbaijan and Turkey.

We support and are actively working to improve our relations with all countries and neighbors in accordance with international law.

Armenia is the only exception on this list so far.

To Armenia, we make the same proposal.”

“I’d like to emphasize the significance of the historic Shusha Declaration signed on June 15, 2021,” he added.

The relationship between Azerbaijan and Turkey was elevated to the level of an alliance with this declaration.”

In the face of foreign threats, the declaration affirms joint efforts by the two armies.

It also promises broad bilateral cooperation in other areas.

Armenian occupation has caused significant damage to Nagorno-Karabakh.

Azerbaijan’s foreign policy, according to Bayramov, is based on consistency and a logical and systematic approach.

He said, “We have conducted and will continue to conduct a transparent, international law-based, and independent foreign policy.”

Bayramov emphasized that they are working to consolidate the diplomatic gains of the fall 2020 Nagorno-Karabakh war and to make the world aware of the new reality in the region in 2021, noting that Azerbaijan continued its independent, active, open, and national foreign policy.

“We support the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations based on international law principles.”

We’ve even stated that we’re willing to work on a peace deal.

We believe that this can serve as a foundation for a broader normalization of relations between the region’s countries.”

Bayramov also stated that one of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy priorities is to inform the world about the damage caused to the Nagorno-Karabakh region by Armenian forces’ 30-year occupation prior to its liberation.

Both countries filed cases in the International Court of Justice against each other, he said, adding that the majority of Armenia’s claims were “baseless.”

Short summary of Infosurhoy.