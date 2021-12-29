Azerbaijan will focus its efforts in 2021 on the reconstruction of Karabakh and diplomatic efforts.

Baku is consolidating its position following the liberation of the Karabakh region after nearly 30 years of Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijani city of Baku

Azerbaijan focused its efforts this year on the reconstruction of Nagorno-Karabakh, which was liberated last year after nearly three decades of Armenian occupation.

Azerbaijani officials stepped up their diplomacy in the early days of 2021 in order to solidify the country’s position following its victory over Armenian forces in the conflict.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met in Moscow on November 11 to sign a trilateral declaration aimed at revitalizing the Karabakh region’s economy and transportation infrastructure, both of which had been severely harmed by the Armenian occupation.

The deputy prime ministers of the three countries formed a working group to discuss the opening of the Zangezur land corridor, which connects Azerbaijan with its autonomous exclave of Nakhchivan and allows Armenia railway access to Russia and Iran via Azerbaijan.

In the face of strong opposition in Armenia, Pashinyan later reversed his position and stated that the government would not allow Azerbaijan to construct a transportation corridor through the country.

Putin, Aliyev, and Pashinyan met again in November as a result of Azerbaijan’s persistent diplomatic efforts.

Before reopening the railway and land routes, they agreed to remove all obstacles.

The Joint Monitoring Center of Turkey and Russia is based in Istanbul.

The establishment of a joint monitoring center between Turkish and Russian forces, which began operations on Jan. 1, was another result of the trilateral declaration.

30 in the province of Agdam to ensure that the cease-fire agreement is followed.

Last year, Baku and Yerevan were involved in a 44-day conflict on Karabakh – a region within Azerbaijan that is occupied by Armenia – that ended with a Russia-brokered cease-fire in November.

Azerbaijan liberated several cities and 300 settlements and villages that had been occupied by Armenia for nearly three decades during the conflict, which began in September 2020.

In Azerbaijan, the peace agreement is hailed as a victory.

Later, the leaders of the three countries agreed to strengthen economic ties and build infrastructure for the entire Caucasus region’s benefit.

Reconstruction of Karabakh

Azerbaijan began massive reconstruction efforts in the liberated Karabakh region after the conflict ended.

The Fuzuli International Airport, which began construction in January, is located in the city of Fuzuli.

