Azerbaijan will return to Armenia eight detained soldiers.

Armenia will receive eight detained Azerbaijani soldiers.

Armenia expected Azerbaijan to provide information on Azerbaijani citizens killed in the 1st Karabakh War in exchange.

BAKU

Eight Armenian soldiers will be repatriated to their homeland, Azerbaijan announced on Monday.

The soldiers were apprehended on November 1, according to Azerbaijan’s State Commission for Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons.

In exchange, Armenia was asked to provide information on Azerbaijani civilians and soldiers killed in the First Karabakh War and presumed buried in mass graves.

In a quad video conference on February, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, French President Emmanuel Macron, and President of the European Council Charles Michel discussed the situation of Azerbaijani citizens killed in the First Karabakh War.

Pashinyan had stated that he would work with the government on this matter.