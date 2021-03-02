Azizi-Khadem elected as president of Iran Football Federation

TEHRAN, Feb. 28 (Xinhua) — Shahabeddin Azizi-Khadem on Sunday was elected as the new president of the Iran Football Federation for the next four years.

“A new chapter has begun for Iranian football. I hope I can adopt a modern approach for a more proper administration of the sport,” said Azizi-Khadem on Sunday.

The Iranian leagues and provincial grassroots football will be among his top priorities, he was quoted as saying by Tehran Times daily.

Azizi-Kadem, 43, was a member of the federation’s presiding board from 2011-2016. Enditem