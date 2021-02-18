B.1.1.7 may become predominant variant in U.S. in March: CDC

WASHINGTON, Feb. 17 (Xinhua) — Modeling data suggest that B.1.1.7 could become the predominant variant in the United States in March, according to a study released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Wednesday.

As of Feb. 16, a total of 1,277 COVID-19 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant had been identified in 42 U.S. states.

Persons identified with the variant B.1.1.7 in Minnesota had exposure histories related to travel, but none had a history of travel to the United Kingdom, according to the CDC study on the first identified cases of the variant in Minnesota.

The B.1.1.7 variant, which was first reported in the United Kingdom in December 2020, is reported to be more transmissible than certain other SARS-CoV-2 lineages, according to the CDC. Enditem