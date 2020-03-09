BA stewardess, 25, wakes from coma after NYE horror crash killed three colleagues

A British Airways stewardess who was seriously injured when a lorry crashed with a car and killed three of her friends is now out of a coma.

Lauren Feeney was rescued from a Toyota Yaris following the horrific smash near Heathrow Airport on New Year’s Eve.

Her BA colleagues Rachel Clark, 20, Joseph Finnis, 25, and Dominic Fell, 23, died in the accident.

But Ms Feeney, 25, is now out of danger, one of her friends has revealed. They told The Sun Online: ‘Lauren is going to be OK. We are all so relieved.’

BA said: ‘We are so pleased to hear of Lauren’s progress. We remain in contact and wish her well in her recovery.’

Hospital workers are so confident in her recovery that she’s been moved for treatment in Glasgow, closer to her Renfrewshire family home.

Her parents were staying in temporary accommodation while their daughter was being treated,

Mourners and well-wishers joined them for a vigil at the hospital in London in a show of support.

The driver of the lorry was unharmed after the car was believed to have been rushing back to a pub in Longford so its passengers could see in the New Year.

Stephen Paul Crook, a member of cabin crew at British Airway set up the fundraising page for the families of those affected.

Writing on the page, Mr Crook said: ‘As you are now all probably aware, on New Year’s Eve we lost three fellow Mixed Fleet Crew in a fatal car crash, and another is in hospital in a serious condition.

‘I have set up this fund to raise money so that we as a fleet can send a nice flower arrangement to the three crew members funerals and hopefully make a nice donation to a charity of the families choosing.

‘Also the crew member who is in hospital will need all the support and help they can need after they get out of hospital and as such I would like to be able to give them a nice sum of money, to help them in those first few months.

‘I know it is January and I know that money is tight but I know that as a fleet we will pull together and make this happen.’

Commenting on the fundraiser, Ruth Atkins said: ‘Such tragic and devastating news. Sending love and deepest sympathy to their families.’

And Gemma Waddington said: ‘Such sad news. Lovely to see the BA family coming together to support each other though.’

Jai Dillon, a British Airways Pilot Ambassador and Recruitment Pilot, was among those paying tribute to the cabin crew today.

He said: ‘Thoughts are with the friends and family of the three crew who were tragically taken from us last night whilst driving home from work to be with their loved ones for New Year.’

While the British Airway Flying with Confidence course Twitter account also tweeted: ‘Last night we tragically lost three members of our British Airway family.

‘Our thoughts and prayers are with their friends and families during this very difficult time.’

The group collided with the freight truck that had been destined for the airport and was believed to have been loaded with dangerous goods that were due to be shipped to Amsterdam.

It is believed that all four cabin crew were friends and two of them had finished work at about 6pm, while the other two were on a day off and not scheduled to be on duty.