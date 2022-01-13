‘Babies are being sold to feed their siblings’ in Afghanistan, according to the UN chief.

In Afghanistan, the UN chief says, “babies are being sold to feed their siblings.”

‘To avoid economic and social collapse, we must act now,’ says UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

WASHINGTON D.C.

On Thursday, the UN Secretary-General warned that Afghanistan’s economic situation would deteriorate and called for a rapid injection of liquidity into the country’s economy, where “babies (are) being sold to feed their siblings,” according to him.

“Desperation and extremism will increase.

“We must act now to prevent economic and social collapse, and to find ways to spare millions of Afghans further suffering,” Antonio Guterres told reporters at the United Nations headquarters.

Health facilities are overburdened with malnourished children, people are burning their belongings to stay warm, and livelihoods have been lost, according to Guterres.

“More than half of Afghanistan’s population now relies on life-saving assistance,” he said, warning that without a more concerted international effort, Afghans could face extreme poverty.

The UN, according to Guterres, requires more than (dollar)5 billion this year to increase life-saving food and agriculture assistance, health services, malnutrition treatment, emergency shelter, water and sanitation, protection, and emergency education.

“All of these are critical investments to assist Afghans in rebuilding their lives and securing a future for their children,” he said.

According to Guterres, the World Bank manages an Afghanistan reconstruction trust fund, and it transferred (dollar)280 million from it to UNICEF and the World Food Programme’s operations in the country last month.

“I’m hoping that the remaining resources – more than (dollar)1.2 billion – will be made available to assist Afghans in surviving the winter,” he added.

On Tuesday, the United States announced that it would provide more than (dollar)308 million in humanitarian aid to Afghans.

According to UN aid organizations, Afghanistan’s situation is one of the world’s fastest-growing humanitarian crises.

*Betul Yuruk was a co-author on this piece.