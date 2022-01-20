Babies learn to distinguish between people who are close by checking if they share saliva.

Babies learn to distinguish between people who are close by looking at whether they share saliva.

Kissing and sharing food show a child that someone cares about them and will protect them in difficult situations.

The sharing of saliva is a specific signal used by young children and babies to determine whether two people have a strong relationship and are likely to help each other, according to scientists.

Researchers discovered that when two people kiss, share food and drink, or wipe drool from their faces, babies expect them to help each other when they are upset, much more than when they share toys or interact in other ways that do not involve exchanging saliva.

The findings suggest that babies use these cues to try to figure out who in their environment is most likely to help them, according to the researchers.

“Thick” relationships – intimate bonds that people frequently share with partners and family members – are defined by interactions that involve the sharing of saliva, whereas most relationships are “thin.”

“Babies don’t know ahead of time which relationships are close and morally obligatory, so they have to learn this by watching what happens around them,” said MIT Professor Rebecca Saxe.

“This distinction between thick and thin might be a good way to figure out who else can provide the support they need to survive,” Ashley Thomas, another MIT researcher, added.

The researchers conducted a series of experiments with people interacting with puppets and storybook-like cartoons.

They discovered that children expected saliva-sharing relationships to be closer than other types of relationships; young children (ages five to seven) expected such sharing to take place in nuclear families, and infants and toddlers expected people who shared saliva to react in distress to one another.

Saliva-sharing was also found to be a cue for relationship thickness in a larger, more economically, geographically, and racially diverse sample of toddlers, implying that saliva-sharing is culturally widespread.

Researchers from Newcastle University and Harvard were also involved in the study, which was published in the journal Science.

The researchers conducted their first set of studies with babies who came to the lab with their families shortly before the Covid-19 lockdowns began.

Later tests were carried out using Zoom.

The researchers observed similar results before and after the pandemic, indicating that pandemic-related hygiene concerns had no impact on the outcome.

