Baby chimp Djibril shares cuddle with soft toy after being rejected by his mother

THIS baby chimpanzee has found a new friend after being rejected by his mum – a cuddly toy.

Little Djibril was born at a zoo in Malaga, Spain but had to quickly learn to survive on his own after his mother Kika couldn’t take care of him.

She had been rescued from a circus where she had been subject to constant abuse and had never learned any maternal skills.

The tiny monkey, now 16-months-old, has been rehomed with his adoptive mum, Eva, in an animal park in Valencia.

Keepers at Bioparc Fuengirola believe he is the key to saving the Western Chimpanzee subspecies.

