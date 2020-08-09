Baby girl in holdall among over 200 desperate migrants to cross Channel into Britain

A HEARTBREAKING photograph of a baby in a holdall has shown how desperate migrants are risking everything to get to Britain.

The baby girl was among more than 200 migrants who crossed the Channel into Britain today.

She was carried by a guard as Border Force again went out in cutters to rescue incomers who made the journey in vessels including kayaks and inflatables.

Several groups — including nine packed in a tiny boat and using a beach tennis racket as an oar — were taken to Dover on being picked up.

Once the migrants arrived at the Kent port, they were given masks and checked over before being put on buses and taken to accommodation.

The Home Office did not disclose the exact number, which included men, women and kids, but it was fewer than Thursday’s record of 235.

A girl aged around eight and another young child were brought into Dover along with some 30 adults.

The group had been picked up by the Border Force vessel Hunter and were seen being taken into a white tent set up at Dover Marina at 12.15pm.

A child aged around 10 was also spotted among the group.

All of the migrants were wearing life jackets, and Border Force staff wearing white protective suits escorted them off the vessel.

It has been reported that a drone is being used to search for vessels off the coast today.

A Coastguard spokesman said: “HM Coastguard is today coordinating search and rescue responses to a number of incidents off Kent, working with Border Force and other partners.

“We are committed to safeguarding life around the seas and coastal areas of this country.

“HM Coastguard is only concerned with preservation of life, rescuing those in trouble and bringing them safely back to shore, where they will be handed over to the relevant partner emergency services or authorities.”

One boat owner in Dover said: “They’re all quite happy when they arrive. You can tell it’s like an achievement.

“Although the conditions have been brilliant this week, I still can’t believe there have not been deaths. This is the busiest shipping lane in the world. It’s madness.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has called on France to help prevent migrants from crossing to the UK via the English Channel.

The Home Office is eyeing the Navy’s three river class patrol boats — HMS Mersey, Tyne and Severn — to back up the struggling Border Force fleet.

Ms Patel tweeted: “The number of illegal small boat crossings is appalling and unacceptably high. The figures are shameful.

“France and other EU states are safe countries. Genuine refugees should claim asylum there, not risk their lives and break the law by coming to the UK.”

Ms Patel said she was “working to make this route unviable” by preventing boats from leaving France as well as intercepting and returning those attempting to make a crossing.

“This is complex to do and we face serious legislative, legal and operational barriers,” she added.

Ms Patel continued: “We also need the co-operation of the French to intercept boats and return migrants back to France.

“I know that when the British people say they want to take back control of our borders – this is exactly what they mean.”

Defence Select Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood supported calls for the Navy to be sent in.

He said: “It’s time to call for back-up.”

Meanwhile, the M25 ground to a halt yesterday when police stopped a lorry near Brentwood, Essex, after people were seen getting out the back.

The Romanian driver, 45, was arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

Yesterday was the highest daily total on record – topping the 202 on July 30 – and means 3,800 have reached our waters illegally this year.

Pictures from yesterday showed a pregnant woman had landed on the beach at Dungeness, Kent. Others landed further along the coast.

Amateur photographer Susan Pilcher said: “I could hear the Border Force workers asking how many months pregnant she was and she said eight.

“When you think she’s doing such a risky crossing over the Channel when she’s heavily pregnant, it must be such a frightening thing to do.”

Three migrants were rescued from their sinking inflatable kayak by a charity swimmer.

Builder Justin Legge, 49, was on his way back from Calais on his support boat after swimming the Channel when the group was spotted ten miles from Dover in the early hours of the morning.

Justin, from Bridge near Canterbury, said: “They’re lucky to still be alive.”

Dover MP Natalie Elphicke has thrown her weight behind calls to send in the Navy.

She said: “It’s time for change – too many illegal entrants are breaking into Britain.”

Minister for Immigration Compliance and the Courts, Chris Philp, said: “I share the anger and frustration of the public at the appalling number of crossings we have seen today.

“The crossings are totally unacceptable and unnecessary as France is a safe country.

“We work closely with France and I will be in Paris early next week to seek to agree stronger measures with them, including interceptions and returns.

“This situation simply cannot go on.”