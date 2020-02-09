Baby taken by Qld dad found safe

Police have found a one-year-old girl taken by her father from a Gold Coast unit.

The child was found safe and well in South Brisbane on Friday morning, a day after she was taken and an urgent amber alert issued for help to locate her.

Police are currently interviewing a 45-year-old man about the girl’s removal from a Southport home, after what they called a violent disturbance.

Earlier on Friday police made a public appeal for help to find the girl and Jacob Longabardi, who they said had no access to money and did not have a mobile phone.